One Raiders' Rookie is Already Winning Over His Veteran Teammates
Over the past few seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the worst quarterback and running back situations in the National Football League. One of the first things Raiders General Manager John Spytek did upon his arrival was address both positions.
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith and added Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft, quickly solidifying both position groups with quality talent. Both players will be vital to the Raiders' success for the foreseeable future.
Following the Raiders' Organized Team Activities, Smith spoke about some of the traits he has noticed about Jeanty.
"I think Ashton [Jeanty], just from get to know him, man, he’s so wise beyond his years. Just super humble, for all the accolades he's gotten, to be one of the highest drafted running backs in a while, super humble, super hard working, asking the right questions. He wants to learn from the vets. And, I mean, he's special with that ball in his hands, we know that, and we got to keep getting it to him so he can go out there and be great," Smith said.
"But we will see when the pads come on, exactly what it's about, because that's truly what makes him different, is his ability to break tackles and bounce off of contact and continue to run. But just in the short time he's been here, he's picked up the offense well, and he's doing a great job. So, he's got to keep it up."
Smith explained that Jeanty has a high football IQ. Smith feels Jeanty is ahead of schedule in his development, and he expects the rookie running back to have a good season. The Raiders are depending on both players to help them improve upon last season's disappointment.
"Really smart, really smart. I think he's right where he needs to be. Obviously, as a rookie, you can always get better and can learn things. We all can. I'm still getting better myself, so there's never going to be a into that. But as far as where he is now. I mean, he's right in there with us with the ones. He's not making any mistakes. He's out there doing a great job in protection. He’s smart, he understands what we're trying to get accomplished, and he does a great job," Smith said.
