WATCH: Raiders OC Kelly Gives Post OTA Practice Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their coaching staff this offseason, with Chip Kelly being one of the biggest additions of the offseason other than Pete Carroll.
After several seasons of subpar performances by the Raiders' offense, the Raiders hope Kelly can turn things around.
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly spoke about a long list of topics.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers spoke shortly after rookie mini camp. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: What's the takeaway from the energy, the pace on the field?
Rogers: "Energy was great. I mean, you can kind of feel it. It wasn't that hot today. Maybe y'all think so, but coming from Texas it felt nice out here. Pete Carroll really sets the standards, and I think everyone followed. It was great to be out here and just be able to be me, create the energy and be the energy. So, I had a great time."
Q: What can you say about those standards that Pete Carroll has been setting for this group so far out here and how the group has embraced it?
Rogers: "One, I mean, you can tell Pete Carroll has been doing this forever, so it's amazing to be able to play for him. And so, he's very backed by his knowledge and where he's been and what he's done. And so, when he's giving his standards, the way he's telling us how it's going to be, he's also backing it with where he's been and how he's done it before. And so, it's really easy for all of us to buy in, and I mean he makes it exciting, so it's even easier."
Q: What are you hoping to get out of rookie minicamp?
Rogers: "I mean, I'm also personally just trying to set my own standard for how guys are going to see just how I operate in the building, the type of pro I want to be, type of player I want to be. I want to be here for a really long time. I want to build a legacy here, and so, I mean, that starts right now by just setting the standard and being consistent and sticking to it."
