Raiders Growing Even More Excited About Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders got one of the best, if not the best, players in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
The Raiders had a plan on how they wanted to get a running back this offseason, and they did that well by selecting Jeanty in the first round. Jeanty now comes in and is expected to be the starting running back.
Jeanty was the best running back in this year's draft, and some are saying he was the best running back prospect they have seen in the last few drafts. Jeanty was the best running back in college last season. He led his team to the college football playoffs, and he had one of the best college seasons ever and was a Heisman finalist last season.
Now that he is part of the Raiders organization, there is a lot of excitement around the building from top to bottom for Jeanty. They believe that this kid can be something special and be one of those franchise running backs that the Raiders have a rich history of. Jeanty brings a lot to the table and also makes this team better in so many ways than just a running back.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders' excitement for Jeanty is more now than it was the night they drafted him on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
There is more," said Carpenter. "There are some things that he has demonstrated that you really do not get to look at either at Boise State, they did not do it, or in the workouts, you cannot really show it just because of the way they are."
"I would say this, I have seen a lot of great picks that people will come in, and the excitement is still there after OTAs. I've seen a lot of players come in and there is concerned. Occasionally, one will come in, and the exceptions grow. They were as high as they could get when they picked him. So there was nowhere to go but down, and it is just as sizzling hot. People are excited about Ashton Jeanty inside the building."
"As excited as a Raider fan is, in the building, it is red hot. He does his best work when he is hitting people.
