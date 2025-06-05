Which QBs, RBs Will Make Raiders' Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the quarterback and running back positions on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Geno Smith brings a lot to the table," said Carpenter. "He is able to throw guys open, you are going to see an immediate upgrade in the passing game ... I have him ranked at ten."
"Aidan O'Connell, great kid, has not shown enough to convince anyone he is ready to be a QB1. But has not shown anyone that he could not develop into that. That is why there was a trade market for him. And the Raiders were not willing to move him. He is a lock."
"I think the Raiders are going to keep three quarterbacks and that is going to be Cam Miller ... He has to develop. Cam can play in this league."
"The second lock of the rookies to make the team is Ashton Jeanty. You go get a generational type of running back."
"Next running back I am have making it is Raheem Mostert. This is a guy who was a pro bowler just a couple of years ago."
"Next Sincere McCormick, I have him as the third running back making this roster ... Last year gets a shot and bam looked fantastic."
"The fourth running back I have making the roster is Zamir White. I have the Raiders keeping four running backs.
