BREAKING: Raiders-Panthers Second Week 3 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders have a number of players on their injury report this week, but only two have not practiced as they prepare to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
On Thursday, the club released the second injury report for the Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and Panthers.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) was limited in practice for a second day in a row.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day.
His fellow linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg (knee), was a full participant on Thursday after being limited in Tuesday's practice. He could make his NFL debut on Sunday.
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) was limited for a second straight day.
Guard Dylan Parham (foot) was a full participant on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.
Raiders rookie cornerback Decamrion Richardson (hamstring) did not participate for a second day in a row. He was inactive for both Week 1 and Week 2.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee), who missed Week 2, was limited for a second consecutive day.
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee) was also limited Wednesday and Thursday.
Safety Chris Smith II (knee) was limited Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday.
Lastly, Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (hand), who was added to the injury report on Thursday, was a full participant on Thursday.
Here are all Panthers updates:
Panthers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back) and safeties Lonnie Johnson Jr. (thigh) and Nick Scott (neck) were all limited in Carolina's practice on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) and tackle Taylor Moton (NIR/rest) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (NIR/rest), tight end Feleipe Franks (NIR/personal), offensive tackle Robert Hunt (shoulder) and guard Damien Lewis (groin) were all full participants on Thursday.
