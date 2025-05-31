Bowers is One Step Away from Claiming Notable Title
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have many things go their way last season, as seemingly everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for Las Vegas. Injuries, poor coaching and poor play derailed the Raiders last season. Those are issues they hope are in the rearview mirror after sweeping changes.
However, while last season was a difficult one, Las Vegas appears to have drafted a generational tight end in last year's NFL Draft. Their selection of Brock Bowers turned out to be a wise move, as he has the potential to dominate the league for years to come.
John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the best tight ends in the league. He believes the Raiders' second-year tight end is already the second-best tight end in the league and is knocking on the door to become the league's best tight end with a successful upcoming season.
"You might argue that this is a generous ranking for Bowers after one season in the NFL, but a changing of the guard may be near after what he accomplished as a rookie. The Georgia product ranked second in PFF WAR and third in PFF overall grade in 2024. Despite dealing with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL, he produced an all-time rookie season," Kosko said.
As a rookie, Bowers took the league by storm, registering the best rookie season by a tight end in National Football League history.
As Bowers enters his second season in the league, he aims to prove last season was not a fluke. Shortly after Raiders Organized Team Activities, Bowers sounded off on the new-look Raiders.
“Like I said, attack every single rep and really focusing on it doesn't matter how tired you are,
just keep trying to push yourself as hard as you can and just keep trying to win every single rep, because that's just a goal when you're out here," Bowers said.
“That's kind of how I've always approached practice. But also seeing him out here and doing his
thing. I mean, he's finishing 50 yards every single time. Like I said, I’m trying to win every single rep, and he does a really good job doing that.”
Bowers noted how things have felt different at practices so far this offseason. Bowers' first season in the league was filled with challenges as the Raiders struggled to have much success in any facet. Bowers was the main bright spot on last season's 4-13 team.
“Yeah, that's definitely how it is. Like I said, the energy in the team meetings and everything
like that. Everyone is really getting into it and I feel like we're building a pretty good culture," Bowers said.
