The Raiders’ Next Move Could Make or Break Their Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has already taken several turns, just a few weeks into the new season.
No Overreaction
The Raiders paid Geno Smith big money over the offseason, as they believed he would be the answer to the issues they have had at quarterback over the past two seasons. However, Smith has presented many of the same notable shortcomings as the Raiders' previous quarterbacks.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently listed his thoughts on the overreactions around the league following Week 5. He does not believe the idea of the Raiders' benching Smith is out of the question, or that the idea is an overreaction. Smith has looked lost on the field several times this season.
The veteran quarterback has been one of the primary reasons why the Raiders are on a four-game losing streak. Smith has thrown at least two interceptions in three games and leads the National Football League in interceptions.
"Smith was supposed to be a good trade for the Raiders, who picked up a veteran quarterback who could be a bridge signal-caller for a year or two as Pete Carroll looked to establish an identity in Las Vegas. Here's the issue -- Smith has been atrocious," Kerr said.
"Smith threw two interceptions and had a 63.8 passer rating in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts, which is essentially par for the course this season. He has six touchdowns to nine interceptions and a 75.6 passer rating through five games, ranking 27th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in passer rating and first in interceptions (by three over Joe Flacco, who was benched).
"At some point, the Raiders are going to go to Kenny Pickett, no matter what they gave up for Smith this offseason -- and despite the two-year, $75 million extension they agreed upon as well. Smith just isn't a starting NFL quarterback anymore, and the Raiders need to turn the page. The Raiders don't have a good roster, but Smith was supposed to be better. Without Brock Bowers, he was horrible.
Following Sunday's loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that it will be up to the team's leaders to help them get through this rough patch.
“I have no problem with that. I have no hesitation in telling you that. There’s enough guys that have been around their own places or been around with us, and guys that we know well. That’s not the issue," Carroll said.
