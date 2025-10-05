Raiders vs. Colts Live Thread
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Las Vegas Raiders head north to face the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, in what is sure to be one of Las Vegas' most challenging games of the season. The Raiders enter their Week 5 matchup against the Colts missing some of their best players.
Raiders' Difficult Task
The Raiders' offense has struggled for much of the young season but hope to continue to build upon the progress they made last week against the Chicago Bears. Las Vegas' offense must find a way to avoid another slow start if they hope to win on Sunday.
Prior to practice this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted how talented the Colts' defense is. Smith and the Raiders will have a stiff challenge on their hands, especially without Kolton Miller and Brock Bowers. The Raiders cannot afford to beat themselves, now more than ever.
"First of all, man, I would say they've got star power. When you look up front with DeForest Buckner and Grover [Stewart], I think they're two of the better interior guys that we're going to see all year. With [Laiatu] Latu and Kwity Paye, two first-round draft picks, guys who are developing like we all are, and I mean they show a lot of explosion on tape,” Smith said.
“So things we got to account for, Zaire Franklin, middle linebacker, 150 tackles a year. He does this thing every single year. And then we know about Camryn Bynum in the back end, two proven corners with Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard.
"So, they've got guys all over the place, man. All those guys are capable and can make plays. It's about how we execute, though. We're going to see good teams every single week, and we're a good team. So, we've got to go out there and prove it. we've got to go out there and execute, prove ourselves. And I feel really good about it."
Regardless of how they do it, the Raiders' coaching staff must put the players in the best position to win, based on the things they can confidently call that the players will run correctly. At 1-3, the Raiders have little margin for error remaining. They have to turn things around quickly.
