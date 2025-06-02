Second-Year Raiders Primed for Breakouts
The Las Vegas Raiders will rely on young talent to emerge on both sides of the ball in 2025.
The Raiders have assembled impressive draft classes over the last two seasons, despite having two different general managers in place.
Las Vegas has several players from its 2024 class – and some it added afterwards – who could take a step forward and become major contributors in their second season. After a rookie year to learn the ropes, these sophomores are ready to become mainstays.
Which second-year Raiders could be in line for a breakout season? Let’s identify three of them.
For this exercise, we are not including tight end Brock Bowers, who is already among the best tight ends in the NFL.
Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson - The most obvious candidate, Powers-Johnson played a significant role for the Silver and Black last season.
Despite giving up the first two sacks of his football career, Powers-Johnson showed flashes of being a pillar for the Raiders’ interior offensive line. He was thought of as one of the top offensive linemen in last year’s draft, despite being selected in the second round.
Powers-Johnson is expected to take over as the Raiders’ starting center this offseason, looking to stabilize the middle of the O-Line. With a breakout season, he could place himself among the best centers in the league.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - There is a lot of competition at cornerback on this Raiders roster, but Richardson had a few good moments as a rookie in 2024.
His first career interception still evades him, but he did break up three passes last season, along with 46 tackles. He is a long, athletic cornerback, which is exactly what Pete Carroll looks for in the position.
Under the tutelage of Carroll, Richardson could refine his technique and be a plus starter at cornerback next season. And he might just pick off his first pass.
Defensive lineman Jonah Laulu - While he was not a member of the Raiders’ 2024 draft class, Laulu was picked up off waivers and played well in a limited role.
Laulu posted 35 tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one sack in seven starts.
The Raiders added defensive line depth, muddying Laulu’s path to playing time, but the former Indianapolis Colts seventh-rounder found his way on the field last season and can do it again in year two.
