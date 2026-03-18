Three Reasons Why Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum Was Best Signing of the Season

The Las Vegas Raiders made the shocking decision to break the bank for Tyler Linderbaum and with each passing day, the realities of the move prove why the franchise was right to do it.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano says the signing of Linderbaum will have the biggest impact of all NFL free agent signings this season.

"With or without Maxx Crosby , the Raiders will be better this season because they went all in for Tyler Linderbaum, the center who became the highest-paid interior lineman in NFL history after signing a three-year, $81 million contract," stated Manzano. "Now, I’m not saying the Raiders are playoff-bound, and honestly, wins shouldn’t matter in 2026."

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"What’s important is setting a foundation for long-term success and making sure the incoming rookie quarterback, who will likely be Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, has a strong supporting cast to deliver immediate results. Las Vegas is well on its way to achieving those goals after landing a top-three center in the league."

With that being said, here are three specific ways Linderbaum has set the Raiders up for success.

1. Success Rides With The Center

Looking back at the few spots in which the Raiders have had success this century, they have had a true workhorse at the position. Barret Robbins, Rodney Hudson, and even Andre James made it happen up front, and Linderbaum is better than all of them by miles.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Looking back, the Raiders' success has always been tied to their offensive line, and with Linderbaum clearing lanes, Ashton Jeanty is set for a breakout season, and if he can get going, the rest of the offense should follow.

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson Has a Clean Slate

No more questions on position, Powers-Johnson will have his role as a guard, and will have Linderbaum there to help him adjust. One has to wonder if the Raiders should see if he can play on the left, in order to have Linderbaum's left flanked by the talents of Powers-Johnson and Kolton Miller. That would be a tough side to collapse, especially as Fernando Mendoza is a right-handed player.

3. Linderbaum Will Be Mendoza's Best Friend

There is not one tool more important for a young quarterback or a quarterback in general than an All-Pro caliber center, and the AFC West knows it. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looked his best with Corey Linsley under center; Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went on a Super Bowl-winning tear after his team drafted Creed Humphrey; and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix took the AFC's number one seed and the division title, with Luke Wattenberg taking care of business up front.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) poses with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of Linderbaum's play, he's an on-field commander who can audible and adjust blocking assignments, taking that off Mendoza's plate, allowing Mendoza more time to figure out where his opportunities will be on any given play. Plus, Linderbaum will be able to communicate, helping Mendoza figure out defenses while ensuring the offensive line is all on the same page.