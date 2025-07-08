Raiders Can Trust Bowers as Top Passing Game Option
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of, if not the best, tight ends in the NFL in Brock Bowers.
Bowers shattered expectations and broke rookie tight end records across the board as a rookie. No matter which quarterback was throwing him the ball, Bowers was making plays.
Tight end is a position that takes players longer to adjust to than others. It is rare for tight ends like Bowers to come along and immediately rise to stardom.
However, Bowers made a name for himself, despite the Raiders winning just four games last season. The moves the Raiders made this offseason should help them improve that number.
Bowers will also help improve that number, because in-house talent getting older and taking a step forward in their development matters just as much as free-agent additions and NFL Draft selections.
While the Raiders have more proven options on the offensive side of the ball, Bowers has shown he is already the focal point of this Raiders' passing game.
It is rare for tight ends to be the No. 1 option on offense, as only a few teams in the league have first-option tight ends.
The Kansas City Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the San Francisco 49ers have George Kittle, and you could argue Mark Andrews is the top option for the Baltimore Ravens.
Bowers joins that rarified air and became the top passing option for the Raiders after his first season. It took the aforementioned tight ends time to earn that mantle.
Bowers dealt with poor and inconsistent quarterback play last season, as none of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, or Desmond Ridder held down the starting job for long. With Geno Smith now in the fold, Bowers will see much better passes thrown his way.
Having a player like Jakobi Meyers on the outside also makes Bowers’ life easier. Meyers can operate in the short field, allowing him to run other routes to keep defenses guessing.
There are virtually no Raiders fans who think Bowers cannot carry the passing offense next season, despite being only 22 years old. That speaks to how special a talent he is.
The Raiders could see Bowers claim the title of best tight end in the NFL with another good season, and it is hard to envision him not commanding the most targets on the team and producing at a high level.
