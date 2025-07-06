How Will the Raiders’ TEs Perform in 2025?
I've taken a look at the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and running back rooms, respectively, and now it's time to look at the other parts of their offense. Their best receiver lies in the tight end room, but what can Raider Nation expect out of the other tight ends not named Brock Bowers?
I hesitate to say that Bowers is their best offensive playmaker now that they have Ashton Jeanty, but there's no doubt that he's their best receiving option. He had a historic rookie year for the Raiders, and even if there has been a shift in how this offense will be run, Bowers should still have a productive 2025.
His individual numbers may decline due to increased options for Geno Smith and an emphasis on the ground game that takes away from his catches, but I think he'll be a touchdown machine for their offense and show that he isn't just a flash in the pan for the Raiders.
I think Bowers is in for a double-digit touchdown season in 2025 and will continue to pay off the Raiders organization for drafting the best player available when they needed a quarterback in the 2024 draft.
Next up on the depth chart is a player who, before Bowers came along, looked like he was going to be the Raiders' tight end of the future. Michael Mayer will be the Raiders' backup tight end for the 2025 season, but his name has already been linked in trade rumors.
That's because he could be another team's starting tight end; that's how talented he is. Mayer can leak out and run a route if that's what's needed from him, but in the revamped Raiders offense, I assume that his run-blocking skills will be put to the test. If the Raiders don't trade him, they'll have an impressive tight end duo that may be the best in the league.
The next tight end down the list is Ian Thomas, who's spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers, but after only playing five games for them in 2024, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in free agency this offseason.
Thomas will be another tight end they can use in run-blocking schemes, due to his passing upside being less than Bowers or Mayer's. Bowers carries this tight end room, and outside of him, I can't imagine the Raiders' offense will flow their tight ends.
