Raiders TE Brock Bowers Again Ranks as the Best
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the better decisions in franchise history when they drafted tight end Brock Bowers last offseason. The Raiders' decision to draft Bowers is even more impressive considering they drafted tight end Michael Mayer the year before that.
Drafting Bowers may be a decision that will positively impact the Raiders for the next decade. As he enters his second season, he is arguably already the best tight end in the National Football League. It may not be arguable after this upcoming season.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed the best player in the league for every number 0-99. The Raiders had multiple players make the list, including second-year tight end Brock Bowers. Benjamin believes that Bowers is the best player in the league wearing No. 89.
"Mostly associated with [Baltimore] Ravens tight end Mark Andrews not long ago, No. 89 now belongs squarely to Bowers, who broke a rookie record with 112 catches in his effortlessly elite Las Vegas Raiders debut," Benjamin said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on Bowers and how he has developed over the offseason.
"Brock [Bowers], he came into the league and made his claim very loud and clear. He's an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field, he's dynamic, super humble kid, and he's got more to grow. He's got a lot of room to do it. You can do it for one year, but it's, 'What are you going to do the next year?' And he's that type of person," Crosby said.
"Brock is never somebody you have to worry about if he's going to show up on time or if he's going to work hard. He's just a humble football guy to the core. So, more guys you have like that on the team, the better chance you've got at winning. So, yeah, I got nothing but good things to say about Brock, and him getting his degree as well. It's a really cool accomplishment and something I plan on doing here soon, too."
Las Vegas hopes Bowers solidifies his position as the league's best tight end this upcoming season, as he will be a significant part of their success.
