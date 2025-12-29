1 Thing Raiders' Michael Mayer Proved vs. Giants

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--Aside from getting a step closer to securing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, there were not many bright spots in the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. The loss was another example of all of the things that are wrong with this season's Raiders.

To make matters worse, many of the issues that led to the Raiders ' loss has been present all season. Yet, after 16 games, Las Vegas is no closer to finding answers that will help improve things with one game remaining in their regular season. Las Vegas looks like a team that has accepted its fate.

Watch Michael Mayer discuss below

Las Vegas arguably has the best group of tight ends in the National Football League. Brock Bowers appears to be a generational tight end. Mayer was the top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Ian Thomas is a competent third option. That depth at tight end has led to fewer stats for Mayer.

Still, the Raiders' loss confirmed what the Raiders' Head Coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders' coaching staff have known all along: tight end Michael Mayer is a solid tight end and would be a No. 1 tight end on many other rosters around the league. Mayer is often an overlooked contributor for the Raiders.

When Mayer entered the league, many figured he would establish himself as a serviceable tight end, given his college career. However, Mayer was drafted by a Raiders team with instability at head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback, undoubtedly affecting his play.

Since Mayer was drafted, the Raiders have had three different head coaches. The firing of Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator means Mayer will be on his fourth offensive coordinator next season. That does not included the multiple interim offensive coordinators he has had.

Las Vegas has been a mess on the offensive side of the ball for years. Mayer is one of the many young players whose career has been derailed by the Raiders' ever-changing front office and coaching staff. However, Sunday only reinforced how much of an asset Mayer is.

Mayer finished Sunday's loss with nine catches for 89 yards, with Bowers on the sideline and the Raiders' ground game nonexistent. One day, Mayer will be more successful than he has been since joining the Raiders. It is just a matter of whether that success will come with Las Vegas or elsewhere.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never miss another Raiders story by signing up for our newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE