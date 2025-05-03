A Familiar Face May Help Rookie OL's Transition into NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders may have quietly done wonders for their offensive line by drafting two offensive linemen in the third round. Raiders general manager John Spytek had a productive first draft in Las Vegas, addressing the team's most pressing issues.
The offensive line gradually improved throughout last season. The unit featured new faces on and off the field, as the Raiders' offensive coaching staff struggled just as much as the players on the field.
Spytek's decision to address the offensive line should bode well for the Raiders. In Caleb Rogers, the Raiders have a talented offensive lineman who could push for a starting position or be a strong rotational piece early on.
Rogers played college football at Texas Tech, just like Raiders' former first-round pick, Tyree Wilson. Rogers noted that he and the talented defensive lineman are familiar with each other. He credits Wilson for part of his growth.
"Yeah. I mean, without a doubt, he's one of the guys that really made me better. Just being on the team with him every single day, I mean, I think that we really just pushed each other. I think that he was one of those guys where he was good, so he had a target on his back. And I knew I was good, too, so it was kind of the same way. And every single day in one-on-ones, we were trying to get a piece of each other," Rogers said.
"And so, being able to hopefully get back to that is something I'm really excited about. He was one of the first guys I talked to on the phone after I got off the phone with - well, after I hung up on the head coach - one of the first guys I've talked to. I saw him during my visit. I'm excited to get back and rebuild that connection. I mean, it's funny, I guess I'm just a Raider for life, like I was a Raider at Tech, I'm going to be a Raider here. So, excited to continue to be a part of that and continue to show how the Raiders transfer to the NFL and take over," Rogers said.
