Caleb Rogers Has a Bright Future Along Raiders' Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders made the most of the NFL Draft, adding talent at many of their positions of need this offseason. After trading back in the draft multiple times, the Raiders selected multiple offensive linemen who will have a chance to compete for a starting position immediately.
Raiders general manager John Spytek addressed the Raiders' draft day additions in the team's post-draft press conference. Spytek noted what newly-added offensive lineman Caleb Rogers brings to the table that stood out to him and the Raiders' scouts that made them select Rogers.
"I loved his energy. He's a high-passion guy, he flies around the field, and anytime he got a chance to play football, he did. He told us a really cool story about the bowl game and wanting to play, and the backup quarterback was who played," Spytek said.
"And he was a guy that worked really hard his entire time there and didn't get a chance very often, and he wanted to be out there with him. There were guys on his team that chose not to play in the bowl game."
Spytek noted that Rogers's love for football stood out to him. The Raiders look to continue adding players who truly love and care about the game. As Las Vegas looks to increase its competitiveness, players like Rogers will be the type of players they hope to add.
"And here's a guy going into his last game and going into the draft, and he's got a lot to lose as a day two pick. But to be there for your teammates and just kind of the joy and the love to play football was something that I really took to. And you could see that in his play style, too. I've gotten really good in my career of you can kind of guess the character of the player before we even read the profile based on the way they play. And he plays with that spirit," Spytek said.
Las Vegas may have completed one of its best drafts in the last decade for the second consecutive season. This should bode well for the future of the Silver and Black.
