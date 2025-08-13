State of the Raiders' Quarterback Room
The Las Vegas Raiders are all set at the quarterback position when it comes to their starter. It is no secret that veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be taking over the offense this season. That is why the Raiders traded for him this offseason. Head coach Pete Carroll wanted a veteran quarterback who knows how to win in this league and has proven it. That is what the Raiders are getting with Smith in 2025.
Carroll also knows what to expect from Smith. They spent time with one another during their time in Seattle. Carroll is a believer in Smith, and he knew he was the one to lead the Raiders on the offensive side of the ball this season. Carroll has said the Raiders now have true leadership on the offensive side of the ball with Smith. His leadership has been great to see. His teammates like the way he has come in and made the team better.
Backing up Smith is third year quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Carroll has also said that he has a lot of trust in O'Connell backing up Smith this season. He is a solid backup that has experience starting games for the Raiders, which is something that the Raiders need in a backup quarterback.
And the third quarterback is rookie Cam Miller. Miller is learning the playbook a lot each day, and he is looking to climb the depth chart at the quarterback position.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave a roster update for the Raiders quarterbacks on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Quarterbacks
"Geno Smith is a tremendous quarterback. He is better than I thought he was," said Carpenter. "Where he has excelled is off the field with his leadership of his teammates. He is a guy that is not afraid of putting in extra work ... His football IQ is through the roof."
"I understand that fans are tired of hearing about Aidan O'Connell, but I want to see it. That is fair. But I am telling you as somebody that is at camp every day ... he is clearly number two and he has improved."
"This is rare in the NFL, but I have them keeping a third quarterback, Cam Miller ... They cannot put Cam Miller on the practice squad. Somebody will sign him to their 53-man roster. He is not ready ... It is just the reality, he is not ready. You can see it, you can sense it, but he is not ready."
