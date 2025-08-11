How Raiders QBs Are Picking Up the Chip Kelly Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have to be better on the offensive side of the ball if they want to achieve their goals they have this season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back after having a disappointing season last year. It will once again be with a new regime, but this time the Raiders are going with a much more experienced group. The Raiders made a lot of different changes on their team that have set them up for success in 2025.
The Raiders bring a new look to the offensive side of the ball. That side of the ball needed to change after not having a good season in 2024. The Silver and Black added two important pieces to their offense this season. They traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason to lead the offense on the field. They also went after veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to give them an experienced play caller at the NFL level.
Raiders Quarterbacks
Kelly and Smith are going to be the keys to the Raiders' offense this season. The Silver and Black are better with these two on the offense side this season. They bring a whole different feeling to the team overall. The Raiders' offense has been getting to work all offseason long, and now in training camp, the quarterbacks have been learning the Chip Kelly offense and are trying to master it.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders quarterbacks picking up the new offense on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think it has been smooth," said Trezevant. "I think there are only so many things you can install without that person, without that player understanding what you previously tried to install. I think Geno is picking up things at such a pace that Chip is comfortable adding more. Doing it may be a little bit on the faster side of things. But then again, that is how you learn. That is how you add more things."
"In terms of all of them, but especially Geno, is picking up the offense, I think it is clear now the other half of that is execution. That is where I think the preseason games and even down to the first 2, 4, 6 games of the regular season are going to come into play."
