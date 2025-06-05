The Las Vegas Raiders' Dynamic Duo
The Las Vegas Raiders have made respectable changes to their roster this offseason, as they look to become a more competitive team on the field. Las Vegas' offseason moves has given them legitimate reason to be hopeful about the upcoming season.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football ranked the best quarterback and pass-catching duo for every team in the league. He ranked the Raiders' duo of Geno Smith and Brock Bowers as the 20th-best duo in the National Football League.
"Bowers and Smith are a new pairing, which makes this a bit tricky and requires some imagination. Bowers earned the third-highest PFF receiving grade among tight ends last season (88.4), while Smith has posted an 85.8 PFF passing grade over the past two years with 60 big-time throws," Sikkema said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly elaborated on Bowers' role in the offense this upcoming season. Kelly likes what he has seen so far from the second-year tight end.
"Yeah, it was neat because Brock [Bowers] wasn't here for the beginning of phase two, because he was back at Georgia getting his degree, which is awesome. So, he finished school up and then came here. So, he missed the first two or three weeks of phase two, so we didn't see him when we were all first here, when we got to see everybody at first glance. But when he came in here, he was as advertised, and unbelievable work ethic, unbelievable attention to detail. All the things you're looking for in a player, along with just a unique skill set, to have a guy that big and that athletic and moves in that way is kind of special. So, we're really excited about what he can bring for us," Kelly said.
After a historic rookie season, the Raiders will need Bowers to have another productive season. Luckily, after all of the changes Las Vegas made this offseason, they do not need Bowers to be as productive as he was last season.
While they would certainly take the production, they are a much deeper team on offense than they were last season. Bowers will likely be a decoy more often this upcoming season than he was last season.
