Raiders’ Coaching Strategy Could Make or Break Smith’s Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are familiar with struggling quarterbacks, as that has primarily been the case for them for at least the past two seasons. Las Vegas' has played musical chairs at the quarterback position, unsuccessfully shuffling through a handful of different starting quarterbacks.
Geno Smith has taken over the reins in Las Vegas, leading the Raiders to a 1-4 record to start the season. However, Las Vegas' prized offseason pickup has been subpar so far.
Making Smith Comfortable
Smith leads the National Football League in interceptions through five games. In the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Smith's struggles continued as he threw two more interceptions. The Raiders must find a way to help Smith succeed, as he cannot do it alone.
Prior to practice earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly shared his thoughts on Smith's most recent performance. Kelly was much more critical of himself and the Raiders' coaching staff than he was on Smith.
"I think besides the one throw in the second half, Geno [Smith] was really comfortable. The pick in the first half, it's a pick and it goes down in the books, but he made the proper read and the ball was going to the right spot and it got hit by defensive lineman. So, I think sometimes not all interceptions are the same. You've got to kind of look at where they are and how they did it,” Kelly said.
"I thought in that game, you look at that first drive, we had a 15-play drive that got us down there, but it was the sack that knocked us out of it. It wasn't the quarterback that knocked us out of it. And the next drive, we drive down there, it was a tipped pass by defensive lineman, and we've got to get his hands down, and that's not Geno's fault either.
"I think when you get into the second half, you had the one interception that I think we can put him in a better position as a coaching staff in those situations. But besides that, I think Geno is playing really well for us."
The Raiders will go as far as Smith takes them. Depending on how he performs, he could lead them right to Kenny Pickett.
