Why the Titans Could Expose a Major Flaw in the Raiders’ Game Plan
The Las Vegas Raiders' 1-4 start to the season can be alleviated by a win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas has lost four consecutive games.
1 Player the Raiders Cannot Overlook
The Raiders' offensive line will have their hands full with the Titans' defensive line, as Tennessee has a talented enough defensive line to derail any plans Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly may have for the day. Las Vegas' offensive line has struggled at times this season.
The Raiders' offensive line plays a significant role in the Raiders' subpar start to the season. Prior to practice earlier this week, Kelly noted which Titans player he and the offense will have their eyes on this Sunday when Tennessee comes to town.
“Well, I think Jeffery Simmons is as good a three technique as there is in the league and his numbers will back it up. He can cause a lot of problems in there. It’s unique. Sometimes you're playing against a really strong defensive end and you can slide things to him and do all that," Kelly said.
"When you have a guy right smack dab middle in the defense, he can cause some problems. And I think Dennard Wilson, their defense coordinator, does a good job of moving him around and not letting you always just say where he's going to be.
Kelly explained that no matter where the Titans line Simmons up, the Raiders are preparing to find and neutralize him. However, they may not have to move him around, as lining him up over Raiders center Jordan Meredith. The Raiders have had issues on the interior line.
"Sometimes he uses three techniques, sometimes he plays the nose for them, so they move him around and put him in some different spots. I think everybody on our team knows who number 98 is. He's been a force in this league for a couple of years now, and it starts with him," Kelly said.
"And then they've got some other guys around him that are really good players and can rush the passer. And their edge players are impressive and athletic, but it really starts with him up front. He's as good a 3-technique in the league. He may be the best three-technique in the league.”
