BREAKING: Raiders Make Critical Decision on Christian Wilkins
In an off-season of excitement for the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization made a move on Friday that will significantly curb enthusiasm for Raider Nation by placing Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins on the Physically Unable to Perform list, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
With the Raiders' rookies already having reported to training camp, the team's veterans aren't scheduled to arrive until Tuesday at the Intermountain Health Training Center in Henderson, Nevada. The loss of Wilkins is a big blow to the Raiders, who have been without the second-year player since his exit due to suffering a season-ending fracture to his left foot in Week 5 of the 2025 season, in which he underwent surgery.
During off-season workouts, the 29-year-old Wilkins, who left the Miami Dolphins to sign a free agent contract in Las Vegas, was not able to participate and was reportedly seen wearing a walking boot as recently as late June.
In May, Raiders' Head Coach Pete Carroll discussed the injury progress of his star DT.
"It has been a difficult recovery," said Carroll. "He has done everything he needs to do. He has been here every single day. He is here early, working hard, but we are still working on it, and he is not ready to get back out, and you know, we are in the midst of a long challenging process here."
"So, fortunately, there is a lot of time, and we are going to take care of every bit of it. We have really tried to be diligent about the way we have worked it and the way we have monitored it, and all of that, and he has really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging."
Back in off-season programs, fellow Raiders Defensive Tackle commented on Wilkins' absence and the state of the line without him.
"I mean, it's always been, 'Next man up' mentality. I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it, he's a tough guy. He's a great player. We all go through it, but like I said, this it's man up and we're just gonna keep working," Butler said.
The Silver-and-Black defender is considered, along with Maxx Crosby, a cornerstone of the defense in Las Vegas. The Raiders can remove Wilkins from the list at any time during training camp, but at this time, there's no timetable for a return.
With that, the long road continues mutually for Christian Wilkins and the Las Vegas Raiders.
