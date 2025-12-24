How Raiders' Maxx Crosby Continues Climbing to New Heights

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best defensive end in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. The veteran defensive lineman remains the face of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Las Vegas has struggled, but Crosby remains a constant force opponents must contend with.

As the Raiders' season winds down, they have begun to turn their attention to the future, with only two games remaining. It will be another offseason filled with questions and some uncertainty around the Raiders. However, Crosby is guaranteed to be a pillar the Raiders build around moving forward.

Watch Crosby discuss below

The Raiders almost always go as Crosby goes. He is currently second in the league in tackles for loss, only behind Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas' defense is anchored by Crosby's presence. The Raiders face a critical offseason, supplying Crosby with help should take precedent.

Along with the offensive line, quarterback, and cornerback, Las Vegas finding another defensive end with high upside to play opposite Crosby should be a priority. The Raiders' defense needs arguably as much help roster-wise as Las Vegas' offense does. This offseason is huge for the Raiders.

On Tuesday, Crosby was voted to the fifth Pro-Bowl of his career. The nomination was another stamp of approval on Crosby's impressive resume. Crosby has played at a high level for years, yet it still feels like he has room to continue growing and staking his claim as the best defensive end in the league.

Recently, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how much of a benefit it has been to have a leader like Crosby during a difficult season for the Silver and Black. Crosby has helped steady a locker room filled with young players playing pivotal roles for the team.

“He's a great inspiration, and I don't talk about this much because I wasn't here when Maxx was first here, but he's been through a lot and he's overcome a tremendous amount of challenge in his life, and he has formulated the kind of plan of how he lives and how he operates that is just emblematic of all that you could hope somebody could do,” Carroll said.

“And so, when he gets his opportunities and he makes those plays, again, it's just another statement that he's here for real and he's the real deal and all that. And it means a tremendous amount to the players. His words and his intentions and his expressions of by the way he plays, couldn't be more crucial to inspiring people and our teammates in particular."

Never miss a Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE