Why Maxx Crosby is Set to Be Raiders' Lone Sense of Consistency

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best defensive end in the league in Maxx Crosby. It would not even be arguable if not for the impressive pace Myles Garrett has been on the past few seasons. Still, Crosby ranks with the best at his position and has for some time now.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently raved about his star defensive end, who was recently nominated to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Carroll Raves

"Yeah, Maxx [Crosby] is a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal player. I mean, his consistency, the sacks he gets, the tackles for losses. He's playing as good as anybody can play, and that's not a surprise. You guys have been around a long time watching him,” Carroll said.

“He continues to play at an extremely high level and produce and lead and send the right message and stand for what it takes to play great football. And it's obvious that he is so consistent. He's just that darn good, so thrilled about that.”

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently listed several players who could benefit from a transfer. While it is easy to throw Crosby's name into conversations of the like, it must be noted that the Raiders ' owner, Mark Davis, has been very public and very adamant about not trading Crosby.

After the Fall League Meeting in New York, Davis made it clear where he stood on trading Crosby. The veteran defensive end is the face of the organization and has been for some time. He received a contract extension from the team, which should have ended speculation about his future.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes a reception as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it. It’s really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer’s going to stay the same. I don’t know why anybody would think I’d change my mind or the organization would," Davis said.

Still, the Raiders are 14-35 since the 2023-24 season. Crosby is nearing the completion of yet another season. He may want a chance at a ring. Until the Raiders turn things around, Crosby's name will continue to be mentioned as a potentially movable piece by those outside of the organization.

"Four-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby has been one of the NFL's best since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2019. His 69.5 sacks are tied for the fifth most in the NFL, while his 476 quarterback pressures are the second most in the league, behind only Myles Garrett's 496, in the span of the former's career." Podell said.

"However, Las Vegas has been directionless since Jon Gruden was fired as head coach in 2021, missing the playoffs in each of the past four seasons. Crosby's elite pass-rush skill set could help a number of contenders make a leap toward Super Bowl contention, so jumping in the NFL's transfer portal would be a natural thing for Crosby to do prior to his age-29 season in 2026.

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our completely FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE