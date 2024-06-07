Devlopment of Raiders Rookie Safety Trey Taylor is Key
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted safety Trey Taylor in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Taylor proved he could play at a high level, registering over 70 tackles in his last season at Air Force. His productive season earned him the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.
Raiders Safties Coach Gerald Alexander believes the rookies’ first taste of practices in the National Football League was valuable for Taylor. Coach Alexander notes that while Taylor has flashed his talent on the collegiate level
"I think it kind of laid a foundation for him, but with Trey [Taylor] and any rookie, everything is new. I mean, he's learning regardless of what he's learned before and regardless of who he had the opportunity to learn from coming in.”
“Everything that he's learning in this building is totally new, just from things in regards to fundamentals and how he moves out on the field and the efficiency in which he moves, schematics and learning the responsibilities and the communication that comes with performing in our defense and what's required of him, to also even just him being a professional, just how to manage his time.”
Coach Alexander believes Taylor’s time working with NFL great Ed Reed will help him develop as a professional. He thinks Taylor’s time with Reed will help shorten Taylor’s learning curve as the rookie learns the ropes.
“And I think those are probably some of the things that he could learn from a guy like Ed Reed or somebody that has been in this position, just to try to help him as he develops into a pro, as he tries to figure out what his routine is as a pro,” Alexander said.
“How does he go about his business really outside of the confines of the times that we have with him? I think that that was probably more of a thing that really provided him the maturity that he's coming to the building with, outside of the things from a football standpoint that everything is so new, regardless of what you've learned before."
