What the Raiders Need Young Talent to Come Show vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders knew that they were going to have to play a lot of young, talented players this season. That is something that they prepared for all offseason long, and they did not shy away from it.
Head coach Pete Carroll knew that this Raiders team was going to go young in some areas, and that is something that he has done in the past with his teams during his great coaching career. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff as well for getting them ready for the season.
The area on this team where the Raiders are young is the offensive line. That is something that is very important for this team. It all starts with the offensive line, and the Raiders know that. But they are playing the best they have on the roster. No matter what, Carroll is going to give the player who gives the team the best chance to be successful and the best chance to win the edge. That has been his mindset all offseason long, and we are seeing it play out now.
One player that the Raiders are big on and is huge to the offensive line is right tackle DJ Glaze. Glaze is in his second season in the NFL, but he has picked up the game well and is doing a good job for the Raiders. When a young player takes over on the offensive line is never an easy thing to do. For Glaze, he has come in and just keeps getting to work. He is getting better each time he is out there on the field, and it is the things he is doing off the field as well that have helped him develop.
DJ Glaze
"You do not want to sit in one game for too long," said Raiders right tackle DJ Glaze. "You do not want to think about the bad too long or think about the win too long. You kind of want to get back to neutral and just focus on the task at hand, which is the Chargers this week. So, yeah, you always want to kind of put the game, you know, you do not want to ignore it, but you want to watch it, correct it, and then move on from it."
