Recent Signings Put Writing on the Wall for These Raiders

The handful of signings the Las Vegas Raiders made early in free agency sent a message heard all the way around the National Football League: The Raiders mean business. Las Vegas' front office is determined to fix what began and ended the 2025 season as one of the league's worst seasons.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Talent Does Not Equal Loyalty

Most general managers are a little more patient and understanding with players they draft than with players they do not. Raiders general manager John Spytek has only one draft class under his belt with the team so far. His main job is to fix the roster, which will come with a few tough decisions.

Spytek will find ways to increase the talent and competition on the Raiders' roster, both directly and indirectly. Las Vegas ' recent additions will increase both and do so on both sides of the ball. This means that every move he makes will have consequences, both positive and negative.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has made moves that solidify several positions. None of those moves mean anything negative for any players, and none are unexpected. Most of the positions the Raiders added to needed starting-caliber talent. However, some of those moves do impact other players.

The Raiders added Tyler Linderbaum at center. He has barely missed a game in several NFL seasons. It is fair to expect him to solidify the center position for years to come. That means Jackson Powers-Johnson's ability to play both center and guard are not nearly as valuable as it once was.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

He needs to clean up the penalties and stay healthy, but overall, Powers-Johnson will be fine. However, no longer needing him at center means the Raiders need him to excel at his guard position moving forward. Las Vegas is in the process of fixing their offensive line.

It will take more than one offseason to fix Las Vegas' offensive line. That process technically began two offseasons ago, when the Raiders selected Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, both of whom quickly became starters. Both are serviceable players, but neither were drafted by Spytek.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linderbaum's addition confirmed the Raiders will not wait long to solidify the other positions along the offensive line. Linderbaum's addition puts the writing on the wall, albeit early. Although he was injured for much of 2025, Powers-Johnson and Glaze.

The Raiders are determined to protect Fernando Mendoza for many years to come. This means they are going to turn their attention away from the center position and Kolton Miller's left tackle position to see which position along the line needs the most work.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The same can be said about Jalen Nailor's signing. Las Vegas has several other receivers already on the roster, and plan to use them in conjunction with each other, especially in 2026. However, past that, the Raiders do not have much invested in the position and can move on from them easily.

Las Vegas will be patient with their wide receivers, but their addition of Nailor confirms the Raiders will continue adding receivers until they find the right group. Nailor's signing puts the writing on the wall for the entire group of receivers the Raiders have, in one way or another.