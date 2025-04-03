Fans, NFL React to Passing of Raiders Super Bowl-Winner
Former Oakland Raiders offensive lineman John Vella passed away on Tuesday. He was 74 years old.
Vella was drafted by the Raiders out of USC in 1972, a second-round pick, and he played for the Silver and Black from 1972 to 1979. Vella made 48 starts and appeared in 48 games for the Raiders and legendary former coach John Madden.
He was featured on a line with three of the best to ever do it -- center Jim Otto (arguably the best center to ever play the game) and guard Gene Upshaw and left tackle Art Shell, both on the short-list for the best to ever play their respective positions.
Their offensive line contributed to lots of winning and a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
"The Raiders Family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland's Super Bowl XI Championship team," the Raiders wrote said in a statement. "The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time."
Those around the league have shared their sorrow and memories.
ESPN's Steve Coughlin wrote, "Deke was an absolute legend of a man. Treated me like a son. I’ll miss his incredible stories. My thoughts are with the incredible Vella family."
Raiders radio personality JT the Brick said, "RIP JOHN! What a great player and even better guy! Big loss!"
A fan shared a kind experience, writing, "He is such a nice guy. He owned a sports store in Dublin, CA. I was in there one time, and he let me try on his Super Bowl ring."
Per the Spun's Kameron Duncan, "Vella remained active within the Raiders fan base and communities around the team following his playing career. Vella sold Raiders merchandise and memorabilia at a chain of stores around California, and was known among fans as a former great who gave back to the fans who supported him during his career."
The Raiders of the 1970s and early 1980s were among the best to grace the NFL, and the passage of time has not changed that fact.
