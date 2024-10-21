Everything Raiders' QB Gardner Minshew said Post Rams
INGLEWOOD, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) literally fell apart today, losing 20-15 to the Los Angeles Rams. Their season continues on a downward trajectory that is completely nonsensical.
Aidan O’Connell got knocked out of the game early with a hand/finger injury, and Gardner Minshew had three turnovers for a Silver and Black team that looked like they had been punched in the face by a Mike Tyson haymaker.
The Raiders kept the game relatively close with a scattering of field goals (Daniel Carlson was outstanding, going 5/5), but the only reason it was close is that the Rams are terrible.
After the game, Silver and Black QB Gardner Minshew spoke, and you can watch his entire press conference below:
With 1:06 left in the third quarter, trailing 20-9, Nate Hobbs intercepted Matthew Stafford, and it was the prominent bright spot on a dark day.
But, true to form for the 2024 season, nearly immediately self-destructed with an unforced penalty on first down.
They couldn’t punch it in and settled for their fourth field goal of the day.
Late in the game, down eight, a penalty yet again cost the team, and they took a field goal.
There is no shame in losing a game in the National Football League, let alone a road game, but even with all the injuries, the Raiders have too much talent to be sitting here today staring at 2-5 in the face, and the storyline weekly is that the Raiders beat themselves.
Credit the Raiders; they didn’t quit, but they are also a team limping into the meat of the schedule, and they look desperate.
With injuries making the team headquarters resemble a M*A*S*H* unit, there are legitimate reasons why the team is struggling. However, errors from players and coaches alike have made the games look bad.
Simply put, injuries and youth are a real issue, but a pathetic offensive plan and execution, with player mistakes, is too much to overcome.
