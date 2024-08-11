Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner MinshewPost Loss to the Minnesota Vikings
We have everything that Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew said after the teams' loss to the Minnesota VIkings in the locker room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN--The Las Vegas Raiders made the 1,933-mile trek from Costa Mesa, California, to Minneapolis for tonight's preseason exhibition contest.
The Silver and Black entered the game in a full quarterback battle, and today they came looking for answers. But not only at QB but in other crucial areas.
Both quarterbacks were impressive, delivering their best performances in the three weeks of the young season.
Aidan O'Connell started the game and was given the first quarter. He sustained a long drive after starting from his four-yard line that culminated in a field goal. He was seven of nine for 76 yards and no interceptions on the day.
Fans should also leave this contest feeling positive about the state of this quarterback battle after what's been an underwhelming camp from the two competitors.- Aidan Champion, Sports Illustrated
We have everything that QB Gardner Minshew had to say after the game.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.