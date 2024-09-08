Offense Ultimately Costs Raiders in 22-10 Week 1 Loss to Chargers
Last year's narrative carried over to the Las Vegas Raiders' first game of the 2024 season as the offense continued to be liable for the team's shortcomings in the team's 22-10 fall to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
It wasn't that the execution was poor -- for the most part. The Raiders produced 225 passing yards as first-year Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II utilized his receiving weapons -- wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, and tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers, all of whom had multiple receptions.
Early on, the Raiders did a commendable job holding off the Chargers when the visitors got off to a 7-3 lead, which they held for six drives. The offensive woes began, though, when Minshew fumbled on what could have been a huge momentum drive for the Silver and Black, one that could have stretched their lead going into halftime. The was scooped by former Raider edge rusher Khalil Mack, who returned it all the way down to Las Vegas' 12-yard line.
Fortunately for the offense, the Raiders' defense held firm, forcing Los Angeles to settle for a field goal.
The Raiders would hold a narrow 7-6 advantage at the half.
After falling behind early in the second quarter, Minshew and the offense had an opportunity to make a statement and take back the lead. But just as running back Zamir White finally started to get going, the third-year pro fumbled on what could have been a big gain. The defense came to the offense's aid again, though, forcing Los Angeles to punt.
With a chance to take a lead with a field goal, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed from 49 yards out. The Chargers would score a touchdown on the next drive, giving itself a commanding 16-7 lead.
Las Vegas' offense responded with an eight-play, 56-yard drive but would settle for a field goal on fourth-and-1, making it a one-possession game again.
The Raiders' defense would finally give, however, allowing a deflating 61-yard run from Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins that would set up the home team for a touchdown.
With one last opportunity to get on the board late, Minshew would be picked off, ending all hopes for an unlikely Raiders comeback.
Minshew finished the contest with 257 passing yards, a touchdown and two turnovers.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier for the Raiders, as the Silver and Black will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens next Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.