Raiders Bested in the Trenches in 36-22 Loss to Carolina Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders were dominated for most of their home opener when they welcomed the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Carolina had the worst offense in the league going into Sunday's Week 3 matchup, averaging 176.0 yards through its first game. It finished with 437 yards in its upset win over the Raiders.
Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton, who replaced former first-overall pick Bryce Young as the starter this week, threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, going 26-for-37 on pass attempts.. Carolina's offensive line kept him upright for the most part, allowing just two sacks while also opening holes for running back Chuba Hubbard to run for 114 yards on 21 carries.
Offensively, the Raiders produced 331 yards, once again struggling to get the run game going as Las Vegas' rushing attack ended the day with a mere 55 yards.
The only true bright point for the Raiders' offense in the first half was quarterback Gardner Minshew II's 54-yard bomb to wide receiver Tre Tucker. That contributed to a 10-play, 97-yard touchdown drive that ended with an Alexander Mattison. That drive would tie the game, combating a Carolina touchdown to open the game.
But Las Vegas' offense struggled from there on out. Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense continued to thrive, torching the Raiders both on the ground and in the air.
The Raiders did have an opportunity to cut the deficit to 11 points with a Daniel Carlson field goal. But the veteran kicker missed the 57-yarder, and Las Vegas would head to the locker room down 21-10.
Things only went down hill from there. The Panthers scored on their first three possessions of the second half -- two field goals and a touchdown. Las Vegas' offense, meanwhile did not earn a single first down until early in the fourth quarter when they converted three times on a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that concluded with a 13-yard reception to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who followed it up with a 2-point conversion to make it 33-15.
The Raiders' defense would feed off that rare achievement, finally stopping Carolina's offense on the next drive.
Unfortunately for the offense the momentum wouldn't sustain, as Minshew threw a pick that would all but seal the victory for the visitors.
The Raiders would march down to the end zone one more time, adding their third touchdown to the scoreboard with an 8-yard connection between backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Tucker. Tucker finished the day with 96 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on seven receptions.
Las Vegas will look to bounce back when it stays at home for a meeting with the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.
