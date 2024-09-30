Raiders Coach Piece Post Win Over Cleveland Browns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Al Davis, the ICONIC owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, never said, "Just win pretty baby."
He said, “Just Win, Baby.” The Raiders just did.
Responding to an uninspired loss that left Raider Nation clueless and the biggest threat to his young career as a Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce’s team fought with grit and gumption, even spotting the Cleveland Browns (1-3) an early ten-point lead.
Scoffers, critics, and complainers will point out a myriad of mistakes the young Raiders made, but as President Theodore Roosevelt said, it was the men in the arena who responded and found a way to win, ugly.
Al Davis would celebrate this group.
The 20-16 final score is indicative of a game that, despite the Raiders starting the game with seven starters out (CB Jack Jones was on the bench for the first quarter due to a coach’s decision), the resilient men in Silver and Black simply refused to quit, and never stop battling.
In Pierce’s quest to not just build a one-year wonder but a long-term successful franchise, this was a culture-building win. Especially after last week, and oh, what a difference a week can make.
There wass far too much talent on this team to move rashly, and the Silver and Black showed Raider Nation that with thirteen games remaining on the season, this team has all of its goals ahead of it.
We caught up with Coach Antonio Pierce after the game, and we have it for you to watch below:
Below is the transcript of everything that Coach Antonio Pierce said from his final press conference of the week on Friday:
Q: What did you learn about your team this week watching them respond to last Sunday?
Coach Pierce: “Character. That's what we talked about this week. The true character comes out through adversity, through hardship and we’re humble. I think we all understand, you always give your best, not that we didn't, but it's always going to be at the forefront. And when there's anything that's lacking details or lacking something, they get exposed. I think it was obviously a good wake up call. Don't want to have a wakeup call, but it was, and it's how you respond. So, character is a big word for us this week."
Q: At all points of your life, you've been known as a leader. This is your leadership skills right here, not to say that it's under the test or anything like that, but leadership is a big part of this. How do you feel you're responding to it and help navigating this team through this?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah. I mean I think we're all going through it. It's my first time going through that situation as a head coach, right? Kind of disappointing. But like everything else, we talk about the 24-hour rule for the players, there's got to be a 24-hour rule for the coaches, and then there's a new opponent, right? There's a new objective this week, and it's the Cleveland Browns at home, another great opportunity for us. And when I say words to players and I talk about character for example, I'm talking to myself as well. And then, how do I handle adversity? How do I handle these situations that you didn't quite see? So, you go back, you really reflect, you get it, you move on and you set it forward. And every week is not the same week. There's always different things and different obstacles that you’ve got to go through. So that's really a big part of it. Like you said, my leadership, getting these guys going, getting them ready to play, and make sure we put out a good product on the field."
Q: What's the expectation for Maxx Crosby to play on Sunday? Coach Pierce: “He’ll be out.” Q: Davante Adams?
Coach Pierce: “Out.”
Q: Michael Mayer?
Coach Pierce: “Out.”
Q: Going back to that. This is no disrespect to Cleveland, but is this game more to you about the Raiders than the Browns? Co
Coach Pierce: “To be honest every game. I said that last week against Carolina. I didn't mean that disrespectful when I say that. It's always about us, right? We always are worried about ourselves. We don't worry about who's not playing for the other team, what issues they're going through. We have our own, as I just announced right now. It's about us getting better and getting the best 11 out there and getting the best team ready and prepared to execute in situational football, end of half, end of game and to play a full game with the effort and the passion that we've displayed."
Q: You just mentioned, two of your best players are not going to be in this game and Michael Mayer at tight end. Opportunity for some younger players, other players, to step up.
Coach Pierce: "And we're excited about it. I mean, great opportunity, Harrison Bryant, [John Samel] Shenker, Brock Bowers, feel good about those three. And then, talk about Davante [Adams], but you got Jakobi Meyers, who we really feel good about. And obviously, and most teams he'll be there number one, and it's a great opportunity for him to go and show that as well. But collectively, nobody needs to be Davante Adams, I don't need another Davante, there's only one, right? I just need the best version of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and the rest of those receivers."
Q: Any sense on Davante Adams in terms of what happened with the hamstring, about how long that might be?
Coach Pierce: "No, I don't know. I just know he's out for this week. But he's kind of like Maxx [Crosby] you got to give those guys week to week, really day to day. You never know how they'll respond. They've been doing this a long time in their career, but I just know for this week, he'll be out."
Q: Did happen yesterday in practice?
Coach Pierce: "Yes."
Q: You had a couple other guys, Divine Deablo and Thayer Munford, are they out?
Coach Pierce: "They'll be out."
Q: What's the differences between motivating a group of guys as a player versus as a head coach that you've noticed?
Coach Pierce: "Everybody's different. I mean, I don't talk to the quarterbacks like I talk to linebackers, right? But the message to the team is that of team and what our thought process is. Again, the mindset this week was character, being a pro, having another opportunity at home. We really want to take advantage of that. I believe the crowd will come through. I know they were disappointed, just like we were, but we expect them to come through strong and be loud and Raider Nation to show up. But as a player, you probably get more into the face, like right here, eye to eye, and as a team, you’ve got to look at the big picture, and you can't overreact. And I don't think I really do that. I'm more straightforward and direct. They understand that, and then we just move on. It's nothing personal. It's strictly nothing personal. And they do the same thing to me, right? They call me out, 'AP, you ain't the same today. What's up with you?' So, that's a good part about it. I think just the lines of communication, having those open throughout the week, especially in times like this when we're getting poked at from the outsiders, trying to put us against one another, and that's not going to happen."
Q: There's a cliche, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. But what goes in to pulling it off for some of these guys that began to come in these last couple days, and maybe weren't expecting to start at the beginning, who might have to step up now?
Coach Pierce: "I think, obviously the Davante [Adams] one that just happened, that's more recent, but you do have a lot of reps in practice where you give a player a rep or two that maybe Davante doesn't be in on that series or on that play in particular. So, I think that an example. I think Edgar Bennett and a lot of our coaches do a good job of keeping the players next to them. You hear this word, especially in training camp, but those mental reps, we do a lot of things developmental throughout the practice to give guys opportunities. Our scout team is not a ‘look’ team, we actually compete, and we try to mirror as best we can to what the defense our offense wants us to give but staying within our technique and scheme. So, there's a lot of teaching that goes on throughout. A big part of our early morning portions in the morning is getting our developmental group, or guys are not active, or on the practice squad, opportunities to get with the coaches and get more coached up, right? So, we do a good job of that. So, we'll see what happens come Sunday. But we really feel, giving these guys the last 12 hours and now today and tomorrow to get ready for the game."
Q: You talked about Tyree Wilson earlier this week, but other edge rushers, like Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden, what were some things that you really need to see from them this week that you really want to be on the film?
Coach Pierce: "Just be them. Again, I'm going to say it, 'Don't be Maxx Crosby, but don't worry about being Maxx Crosby. Don't put a cape on, don't try to be 98, be number nine [Tyree Wilson], be 44 [K'Lavon Chaisson], be 49 [Charles Snowden], be 97 [Janarius Robinson] and just give us your best. Don't try to be that guy, to be the hero of the game. Just be a team player. Be a D-end. If you've got to set the edge, set the edge. If you're dropping you drop. If you've got to go inside on a stunt, just run that correctly. Just do your job.’ And I think if we do that enough across the board, we'll get the results we want."
Q: In Michael Mayer's case, it was listed as a personal reason, is there light you could shed on that, is it family reasons?
Coach Pierce: "Just personal, I just have to keep it there."
Q: More of a community related question, you mentioned the crowd a little while back in one of your answers, but you're going to have the Little League World Series team in attendance this Sunday, and of course Adam Johnson is a part of your staff here with the Raiders. Why is it so important for you to just have that community connection at your games? Coach Pierce: "I mean, that’s cool. I mean, because of that community connection you talk about the children, the young men there that went to the World Series, they're like us. They're looking up to the Raiders, right? They were screaming Raiders in their little chants and on social media. So, we brought them in to one of our practices as well. Our guys are fired up. I mean, look, when they were playing, we were all dialed in. Had every television on watching those young men play and represent the state of Nevada. So, I think it's huge. And again, our fan base is obviously nationwide, but you've got to take care of home base, and home base is Nevada and Las Vegas."
Q: DJ Turner is a guy you've been high on going back to training camp. So, obviously you don't want to lose Davante Adams, but how big of an opportunity is it for him, just moving up into the top three?
Coach Pierce: "It's big. Just think about, when Davante [Adams] was away for personal reasons in training camp and in that first game who showed up? DJ Turner. So, we're really excited about him. He's been really a sound and stout special teams player for us. He's always been ready when called on, right? But obviously, he's got some bigger heads in front of him and now there's opportunity for him, and I expect him to make the most out of it. He's always been a professional when his name and number is called. He's typically ready and prepared.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.