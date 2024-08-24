Raiders vs. 49ers Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The 2024 NFL preseason continues for the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium against the San Fransisco 49ers.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders are 0-2 in preseason play, dropping a game to the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason opener, 24-23, and losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week, 27-12.
The quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew is settled -- Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced last Sunday that the QB1 job belongs to Minshew. Minshew went 16 of 33 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.
O'Connell was 21-of-29 for 172 yards and a touchdown in two appearances. O'Connell's pick-six against the Vikings ended his preseason and was a factor in losing the battle to Minshew.
Carter Bradley and Nathan Peterman look to get a significant amount of reps against the 49ers. The Raiders signed Peterman after cutting Anthony Brown Jr., who struggled against the Vikings.
Here's how to watch Friday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Kickoff: 7 p.m. PDT / 10 p.m. EDT
NFL Network is the host of the game. You can check your local TV provider for more information.
If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app on iOS and Android.
Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link here for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations nationwide.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
