Raiders vs. Browns Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders remain in the comfort of Allegiant Stadium as they face the Cleveland Browns in a Week 4 matchup. The Raiders are looking to rebound after their embarrassing performance a week ago.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
It will be crucial for the Raiders to adjust from their 36-22 embarrassment last week against the Carolina Panthers. The Browns are a team struggling, with both injuries and quarterback Deshaun Watson's poor play leading to their struggles.
The Raiders will be without their two best players -- All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Coming off his blunt remarks about "business decisions" against the Panthers, head coach Antonio Pierce recently discussed his strategy in motivating his team.
"Everybody's different. I mean, I don't talk to the quarterbacks like I talk to linebackers,” Pierce told reporters. “But the message to the team is that of team and what our thought process is. Again, the mindset this week was character, being a pro, and having another opportunity at home. We really want to take advantage of that. I believe the crowd will come through. I know they were disappointed, just like we were, but we expect them to come through strong and be loud and Raider Nation to show up.
“But as a player, you probably get more into the face, like right here, eye to eye, and as a team, you’ve got to look at the big picture, and you can't overreact. And I don't think I really do that. I'm more straightforward and direct. They understand that, and then we just move on.”
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST / 4:25 p.m. EST
CBS is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Be sure to follow along with our live updates throughout the contest.
