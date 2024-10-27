Raiders vs Chiefs Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their last three games and they have the pleasure of playing the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have dominated the series, winning 16 of the last 19 matchups between the two teams. However, while the Raiders are 2-5, both teams have much at stake on Sunday.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Kansas City is looking to remain unbeaten. Las Vegas looks to get a clearer picture on moves it should make before and after the trade deadline. Should the Chiefs win, they would move to 7-0 on the season. Should the Raiders win, it could cost them a shot at one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made it clear that preparing for Mahomes is a challenge because of, amongst other things. Pierce noted the respect he has for Mahomes, as he is already one of the best quarterbacks of all time.
"But Patrick [Mahomes], and just watching him from afar and seeing him up close and personal, game planning against him is the same countless and sleepless nights that you had as a player, and it's tough because he's a tremendous talent, very competitive," Pierce said. "And to be honest, even
with what's going on in the season with interceptions, he's still playing his best ball. I mean, there's some stuff that he does that is just not accounted for. I mean, I think credit to them and Andy Reid of how they adjusted to different personnel groupings, the injuries just like us, and they're finding ways to win."
While many believe Mahomes is having a down season, Pierce fully expects to see the best version of the Chiefs. He believes a matchup with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and Mahomes should be enough to help bring out the best out of the defense.
"I expect their best," Pierce said. "I mean, you see it each and every week against the teams
they go against, starting with Baltimore and Cincinnati and then seeing it in our division and how they're beating teams in our own division.
"But I don't think they need to be fired up. They know what time it is. We know what time it is. It's time to strap it up and play it. We need to play, and we know they're coming with their best, because they're the best team in football for the last few years. Really, the last seven, eight years, because they've been very competitive and put themselves in position each and every year
to win championships."
