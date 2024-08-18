Raiders vs. Cowboys Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The 2024 NFL preseason continues for the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders lost last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, 24-23.
The quarterback battle will again take the spotlight in this contest for the Raiders. Aidan O'Connell played well in his lone drive, taking the Silver and Black from their own endzone down the field for a field goal. O'Connell was seven of nine for 76 yards. Gardner Minshew led two touchdown drives and connected with wide receiver DJ Turner for a touchdown pass. Minshew was six of 12 for 117 yards. Both quarterbacks sported passer ratings over 100.
Coach Antonio Pierce said he hoped to name the starting quarterback after the Raiders' contest with Dallas. How either quarterback takes care of the ball will be crucial for making their case to Pierce. Protecting the ball is Pierce's No. 1 priority.
The Raiders offense shined last week. Wide receivers Turner and Tre Tucker played well, along with rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Running back Zamir White looked good carrying the ball as the primary back. White had 23 yards on six carries with a touchdown.
Here's how to watch Saturday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Kickoff: 7 p.m. PDT / 10 p.m. EDT
NFL Network is the host of the game. You can check your local TV provider for more information.
If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app on iOS and Android.
Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link here for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations nationwide.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
