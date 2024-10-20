Raiders vs. Rams Live Game Thread
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disappointing few weeks filled with injuries, turnovers, and bad losses.
On Sunday, they face a Los Angeles Rams that have arguably faced all those things on a much more significant level than they have. Still, the Rams present a formidable challenge, as they still have one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in the National Football League under center.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noted that the Rams do numerous things well, even with all their injuries this season. He has made it clear to the team that they cannot overlook the Rams because of their record or the fact that they are shorthanded.
"Yeah, I think offensively, when you look at the Rams, shifts, motions, eye candy, left and
right," Pierce said on Wednesday. "I mean, they do a good job of inserting their receivers. They're active in the blocking game, and they get dirty. And then, obviously, they're very explosive at the wide receiver position. You got to be careful with that."
"Really impressed with their runner, [Kyren] Williams, hard runner. I had to check his bio because I thought he was about 250 the way he runs, a very physical runner. Defensively, looking at an athletic group. Over the last couple of weeks, really good on third down, attacking the quarterback, pressures. That D-line is probably setting the tone for them, and their linebackers are smart players as well."
"[Matthew Stafford] could throw the ball from anywhere, everywhere, every angle, accurate, sees it, no-look passes. I mean, we go against Patrick Mahomes twice a year, and if you’ve got a good warm-up for Patrick [Mahomes] coming up in a couple of weeks, it's good to go up against a Matthew Stafford."
The Raiders must find a way to beat the Rams and not beat themselves on Sunday. Their road matchup against the Rams, which should feel like a home game with the number of Raiders fans expected to be in attendance, is all but a must-win for the Silver and Black. The Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs next week before two consecutive road games. They must take advantage of this opportunity.
Be sure to follow along with our live updates throughout the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.