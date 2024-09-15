Raiders vs. Ravens Live Game Thread
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) are looking to right the wrongs of their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders' offense struggled in Week 1, which ultimately led to their downfall at SoFi Stadium. For them to have any chance of overcoming Baltimore on the road on Sunday, the unit has to play a near perfect game, and that will start with solid blocking up front, as well as discipline -- avoiding costly penalties in a game where you're already the major underdog.
Baltimore, meanwhile, will want nothing more than to even their record with statement win at home.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Kickoff: 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT
If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app on iOS and Android.
Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link here for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations nationwide.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
