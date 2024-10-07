Social Media Reacts to Another Inexcusable Raiders Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders once again fell in embarassing fashion this week, this time to their division rivals, the Denver Broncos.
As is the case every week, social media reacted.
It could be most compared to its Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but this time, the Raiders had an early 10-0 advantage, much in part due to rookie tight end Brock Bowers' 57-yard touchdown reception on just the third play of the opening drive.
The Raiders allowed a Broncos field goal that would make it a one-possession game again. Las Vegas began to answer positively and nearly scored, but a pick-six thrown by Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II changed everything.
In the second half, down 20-10, the Raiders had a chance to make it a 3-point game again, but Minshew would throw yet another interception.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell would replace Minshew the rest of the way. It was a move many had anticipated would eventually happen ever since Minshew was named the starter heading into the season.
O'Connell's play was no better. He and the offense would have to punt after a three-and-out on his first drive in the game, and on his next, he threw a pick of his own.
There were a few bright spots for the Raiders on Sunday, although they won't be remembered.
Running back Ameer Abdullah led the rushing attack with 42 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had another strong outing, totaling 72 yards on six receptions.
Defensively, Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby posted three tackles, two for losses and 2.0 sacks in his return.
The Raiders were only able to score once since Minshew's first interception. The Broncos went on to win 34-18 to end their eight-game losing streak to Las Vegas and move to 3-2, a record Las Vegas was hoping to have by the end of today's game.
The Silver and Black fall to 2-3 and once again have questions at the quarterback position.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, looking for another chance to get back to .500. Las Vegas has lost to Pittsburgh in each of the last two seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.