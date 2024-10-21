Social Media Reacts to Another Raiders Implosion
The Las Vegas Raiders took their third straight loss on Sunday, in similar fashion as the previous two. The team was defeated, 20-15, by the Los Angeles Rams in its Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium.
The Raiders' offense constantly hurt the team throughout, due in large part to the mistakes of Gardner Minshew II, who took over early for an injured Aidan O'Connell.
As it always does, social media shared its thoughts.
The Raiders quickly faced hardship when O'Connell suffered a hand injury on their second possession of the game. That opened up the door for Minshew, who had lost the QB1 title after being benched in Week 5.
Raider Nation did have the luxury of watching yet another stellar outing from rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who totaled 93 yards on 10 receptions in the contest. He continues to prove that, as a rookie, he is one of the best tight ends in the league.
What has been a non-existent run game for the Raiders recently did open up on Sunday, a movement led by running back Alexander Mattison, who recorded 92 rushing yards in the defeat.
In a game where the offense was a liability, the defense stepped up, a story we've come to expect this year.
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was one of the first to make a critical impact, as the fourth-year defensive back made a key tackle for loss on a third-and-short conversion attempt by Los Angeles in the second quarter.
Later that quarter, the struggles began for Minshew, who threw his first of three interceptions on the day and ultimately finished with four turnovers.
The Raiders' defense continued to dominate throughout, though, continuously bailing out the offense's mistakes.
Safety Tre'von Moehrig helped lead the charge, posting six tackles, one for a loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.
Hobbs' presence was felt again later on, as the Raiders cornerback intercepted a pass that had been tipped by linebacker Robert Spillane, giving Las Vegas momentum
Las Vegas battled to the very end, and nearly completed the comeback effort, but one last interception thrown by Minshew would clinch the victory for the home team.
Social media was quite critical of Minshew's play.
The Raiders will head back to Allegiant Stadium, poorly quipped to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.