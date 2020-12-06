Official Game Thread:  Raiders vs. Jets

We welcome you to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New York Jets.

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) are in Gotham today looking to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, by beating the lowly New York Jets (0-11) with a front office more inclined to lose so they can pick Trevor Lawrence in the next NFL draft.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raider wins that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91% of their ball games on average.

Here's how to watch/listen to today's game:

TV: CBS

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST

CBS is the host of today’s game. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

If you are located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will be running a game thread throughout today’s game right here. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Raiders at Jets. Please constantly refresh your browser and make sure you comment below.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1