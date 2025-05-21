Raiders' GM John Spytek on Being a Scout
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves all offseason long. All the moves have been the right ones, and have set the franchise up for success in 2025 and beyond.
One of the biggest moves that the Silver and Black made this offseason was hiring John Spytek as their new general manager. Spytek is one of the best, if not the best up and coming general managers in all of the National Football League. The Raiders also hired Spytek because they know his history with finding the right players to best fit the team he is on. Now he can bring that to the Raiders.
Wherever Spytek has gone, he has been well respected around the league, and everyone was always talking about him becoming a general manager. And now Spytek will get his chance with the Raiders and will look to be one of the reasons why the team will go back to their winning ways, starting next season and for many years to come.
Spytek, alongside head coach Pete Carroll, made it clear that he and Carroll are trying to get started right away and start winning games in 2025. They are not going to sit around and wait a couple of years to get things going in the right direction. And that is another reason many like the Spytek hire.
Spytek has already gotten to work this offseason in making the Raiders better. The biggest move Spytek has made for the team so far was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That gives the Silver and Black a quarterback who will give them stability in the most important position in the NFL.
Spytek also recently talked about how it is like being a scout.
"First of all, I would say all the great scouts I've been around, I love it," said Spytek. "It is certainly a unique lifestyle, but they love it. And a lot of them would not have it any other way. It is a hard fall ... It is away from your family. As you get a little bit older and you get married and you have children."
"You know, it is usually departing on a Sunday night and not coming home for somewhere between seven and 10 days very often. It is up early in the morning in regions all over this country, from the south to the west."
