Do Not Overlook the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders play in one of the most challenging divisions in the league. However, David Helman of FOX Sports believes the Raiders have a promising future.
"Full disclosure: I’m one of those Geno Smith stans. I think he's a good quarterback who’s worth building around for at least a few more years," Helman said.
"He had a winning record all three years he started in Seattle, and now he’s stepping into an offense that already has a few quality pieces in Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Jakobi Meyers. I’d have the Raiders much higher on this list if they didn’t play in such a loaded division," Helman said.
Although the Raiders have made several changes, Helman rightfully noted that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won the AFC West for the past nine consecutive seasons and still have one of the best overall rosters in the National Football League.
The Raiders also have to worry about the other teams in the division, as all three of their division foes went to the playoffs last season. The Raiders will have their work cut out for them this upcoming season, but they will likely be a more competitive team.
"It’s hard to imagine the division title is up for grabs, since the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t let it slip in nearly a literal decade. And we know the wild-card competition should be fierce, since the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos were good enough to snag playoff spots last year. Crazier things have happened, though. This isn’t a team you should be overlooking," Helman said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith explained how things are coming along for him and the new-look Raiders offense. The pieces Las Vegas has added on offense is reason enough for the Raiders to be hopeful for improved results this upcoming season.
"Yeah, it's get better every day. Get better every single day. I don't look too far into the future. I just focus on what's in front of me, and right now, we had a great practice today. I thought we did a lot of great things. And I think we're moving in the right direction, but it's about consistent effort, and it's a daily thing. I think if you can consistently make the right decisions, eventually you end up in the right spot. So for me, it's just focusing on the day to day. And I don't really get too far ahead of that," Smith said.
