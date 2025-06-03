The Raiders Are the NFL's Best Fit for This Move
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason moves have instantly made them a more competitive team this upcoming season. Las Vegas' roster could still use additional help, but they have improved as much is reasonably possible in one offseason.
The Raiders added multiple wide receivers and the best running back in the NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. The talented running back is expected to be one of the most talented backs to enter the league in recent memory. The addition of Jeanty, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton gives the Raiders flexibility.
Adding those players to a roster that contains Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer make the Raiders even more dangerous after also adding quarterback Geno Smith this earlier offseason.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes the Las Vegas' roster is now perfectly suited to run 11-Personel. This is the grouping where the Raiders would line up with one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers on the field.
"The Raiders made drastic improvements to their offense with several key offseason additions. Quarterback Geno Smith gives them a viable starter after the team ranked 31st in PFF passing grade last season. Ashton Jeanty should dramatically improve a running back unit that ranked dead last in PFF rushing grade. And rookie wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. could make an impact on the outside," Wasserman said.
"Smith should have no issue making adjustments to his new team's scheme. During his three years as the Seahawks’ starter, Smith recorded the fifth-best PFF passing grade in the NFL (81.5) when utilizing 11 personnel. He also ranked third, behind Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, with 71 big-time throws in those scenarios."
Wasserman noted that Jeanty would be especially comfortable in the grouping, as it was the formation he played in the most in college.
"Jeanty is also accustomed to finding space in 11 personnel groupings from his time at Boise State. He posted an FBS-leading 97.0 PFF rushing grade in 2024 when in 11 personnel. He also led the nation in yards after contact and missed tackles forced in those sets, so his ability to create explosive plays through contact will be vital to the Raiders’ success," Wasserman said.
Bowers and Meyers give the Raiders two dependable pass catchers who excel in different ways. Mayer could be used in multiple ways, making the Raiders even harder to stop.
"The glue that holds the entire unit together, though, will be emerging superstar tight end Brock Bowers. Despite the Raiders’ bleak quarterback situation, Bowers set the NFL rookie record with 1,194 receiving yards in 2024. His 88.4 PFF receiving grade also ranked third among tight ends," Wasserman said.
"Bowers’ versatility sets him apart. Despite his smaller stature, he recorded a 91.0 PFF receiving grade when lined up as an in-line tight end, fourth best in the NFL. When lined up in the slot, Bowers led all tight ends in receptions and yards while ranking second behind George Kittle with a 79.2 PFF receiving grade.
"That flexibility could allow the Raiders to use receivers Jakobi Meyers and Bech anywhere in the formation. When Bowers isn’t on the field, Las Vegas can still stay in 11 personnel with Michael Mayer serving as a viable blocker. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has plenty of schematic options to work with in 2025.
