Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Surprising Effort vs. Texans

Everyone was out on the Las Vegas Raiders going into Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. Not only did their hopes for this year end long ago, but their performances had fans and analysts questioning the entire future of the franchise. The Raiders had made a flurry of aggressive win-now moves this past offseason.

And yet, they're on pace for a worse finish than they had in 2024, when they went 3-14. The additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and running back Ashton Jeanty proved fruitless, as the Raiders had the worst offense in the entire league going into their matchup with the Houston Texans, who boast arguably the best defense in the NFL.

However, the Raiders shocked the world with a commendable performance in the fantasy football semifinals.

Raiders finally showed some life

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. Geno Smith

When the Las Vegas Raiders initially traded for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed him to an extension, this was the vision that they had in mind for him this season. He was supposed to lead an offensive revival for this team, making them into spunky competitors, albeit just outside of the actual playoff picture.

Against the Houston Texans, he finished with 201 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing, nearly leading his Raiders to a massive upset on the road. His one interception proved costly, but he did enough to show that he still has some gas left in the tank if Las Vegas doesn't identify any other quarterbacks they like before next season. At least, fantasy managers shouldn't be completely out on the Raiders' offense next year, even if Smith returns under center.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty finally got the opportunity to showcase his explosive playmaking in this bout. Despite facing one of the top defenses in the NFL, he ran amok in Houston. Jeanty put up 128 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, giving flashbacks to the workhorse superstar he was in college with the Boise State Broncos. He added a 60-yard receiving score as a pass-catcher, too.

Anyone who picked Jeanty at the top of the 2025 fantasy draft, survived to the semifinals despite his discouraging season, and stuck with him as a starter was rewarded with 31.8 massive full-PPR points, his second-highest total of the year.

This showing should have his fantasy managers thrilled about his prospects in the championship against the New York Giants and their abysmal run defense. His dynasty owners should be very encouraged about his future, too.

