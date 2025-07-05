Not Everyone Agrees on Raiders' Sweeping Changes
The Las Vegas Raiders believe their productive offseason will lead to more wins this upcoming season. However, not all are convinced.
R.J. White of CBS Sports recently released his outlook for the Raiders this upcoming season.
"I came into the offseason wanting to like the Raiders after the additions of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, but I just can't get there. This was arguably the worst team in the league for most of the season with just two wins in its first 14 games, one on a miracle comeback against the [Baltimore] Ravens and the other at home against the awful [Cleveland] Browns in a close game," White said.
White does not believe the moves the Raiders have made this season were enough for the Raiders to turn things around.
"There hasn't been enough of a talent upgrade anywhere besides quarterback and running back, and the latter is arguably one of the least impactful positions to take early in the draft," White said.
"While Ashton Jeanty is an incredible talent, does having him give the team a better chance at stacking wins than having a legit No. 1 receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, a legitimate running mate for Maxx Crosby on the defensive line or a top-tier right tackle prospect that would've given Las Vegas one of the better tackle pairings in the league? I don't think the combination of Jeanty, Smith, and Carroll makes the Raiders four wins better.
"[Smith] missed just two games the last three years with the [Seattle] Seahawks. His average game totals over the last three seasons have ranged from 241 to 255 yards, while the Raiders averaged 223.4 passing yards last season and still put up nearly 3,800 passing yards."
It must be noted that there is no reason to believe that Meyers is less of a credible No.1 WR than McMillian, as Meyers registered over 1,000 receiving yards and McMillian has not even played a snap in the league. However, White's stance is not unique, as Meyers is universally underrated.
Even with all of the changes the Raiders made this offseason, White believes they will only see marginal results on the field. White still feels the Raiders will find themselves in a situation they were in far too often last season.
"I expect Las Vegas to be playing from behind a lot, and Carroll should have all the confidence in the world in Smith to throw downfield in those situations." White said.
