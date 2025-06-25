Quarterback Report Card Reviews Raiders' Geno Smith
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be the new quarterback under center for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. Smith came to Las Vegas over the offseason via trade. The Silver and Black were looking for a new quarterback to give them good play and they were high on Smith. The trade went down after the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
Smith was the quarterback that the Raiders were looking for. Smith has turned his career around since he went to Seattle with Carroll for a few years. Now the two come together in Las Vegas and they will do their best to give the Raiders a spark and go back to their winning ways once again, something they have not seen in a long time. Smith is now the man in Las Vegas.
Smith will have a lot of weapons to work with as well. His tight end is now Brock Bowers, who is seen by many as the best tight end already in the NFL. He also has a wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers that is very consistent and a receiver he could depend on. Then, the team went out in the 2025 NFL Draft and got running back Ashton Jeanty. That was another huge pick-up for the Raiders offense.
Smith will have a lot of his teammates who will help him in a lot of ways. But the Raiders had to go out and get a quarterback, and now Smith will lead the team both on and off the field.
"The Raiders' upgrade at quarterback isn't all about Geno Smith. It's also with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly," said Frank Schwab. "He helped change the NFL by bringing a fast-tempo offense from the University of Oregon to the Philadelphia Eagles more than a decade ago. He was derided and rushed out of the NFL by the gatekeepers who weren't ready for his new thoughts that eventually took hold throughout the league."
"However, after a successful season running Ohio State's offense in 2024 he was ready for an NFL return. His offenses have evolved from the extreme spread to more of a pro-style approach."
"It's different, but Kelly has a track record of successful offenses. He (and rookie back Ashton Jeanty) will help the Raiders' run game, which will help take pressure off the quarterback. And he should have a positive influence on Smith. How Kelly's offense fares in the NFL this time around will be huge for Smith and the Raiders."
