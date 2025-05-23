Raiders' John Spytek's Success Before Becoming General Manager
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves all offseason long. All the moves have been the right ones and have set the franchise up for success in 2025 and beyond.
One of the biggest moves that the Silver and Black made this offseason was hiring John Spytek as their new general manager. Spytek is one of the best, if not the best and coming general managers in all of the National Football League. The Raiders also hired Spytek because they know his history with finding the right players to best fit the team he is on. Now he can bring that to the Raiders.
Wherever Spytek has gone, he has been well respected around the league, and everyone was always talking about him becoming a general manager. And now Spytek will get his chance with the Raiders and will look to be one of the reasons why the team will go back to their winning ways, starting next season and for many years to come.
Spytek, alongside head coach Pete Carroll, made it clear that he and Carroll are trying to get started right away and start winning games in 2025. They are not going to sit around and wait a couple of years to get things going in the right direction. And that is another reason many like the Spytek hire.
Spytek has already gotten to work this offseason in making the Raiders better. The biggest move Spytek has made for the team so far was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That gives the Silver and Black a quarterback who will give them stability in the most important position in the NFL.
Spytek recently talked about his success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming the Raiders' general manager on the NFL Spotlight Podcast/
"It was a lot of hard work," said Spytek. "It was led by Jason Licht and all of your scouts for that. We had a lot of great conversations. We did not start out when I got there in 2016; we won nine games, and then we hit a little bit of a rough patch. We had to be self-critical of the players that we were selecting and signing in free agency and understand, where we missed, as then can have a plan to come from that. And, you know, it just got to a point where we put our heads together and we wanted to know what a Buccaneer looked like?"
"Led by Jason, he said all the time we do not miss on the player we miss on the person. We really believed in that and we made that kid of the central9 piece of our scouting process."
