1 Question the Raiders' Front Office Must Answer

The Las Vegas Raiders face an uphill battle in their attempts to fix their roster.

1 Big Question

Ralph Vachianno of FOX Sports recently released his list of the most pressing question for every team in the American Football Conference. With the No. 1 pick in hand and a clear cut selection to be made, Las Vegas ' most pressing question undoubtedly centers around their offensive line.

The Raiders' offensive line allowed the most sacks of any team in the league. This played a significant role in Geno Smith leading the league in interceptions and the Raiders rushing for fewer yards than any team in the league, despite using the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on the top running back.

"They are presumably going to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza first overall, and once they do, their No. 1 job will be to not ruin him. That will be tough if the Raiders have a repeat of last season when their quarterbacks were sacked 64 times — an average of almost four per game," Vachianno said.

"They have enough offensive weapons to help Mendoza, including a promising running back inAshton Jeanty who simply needs more room to operate. It doesn’t matter if Vegas uses free agency or the draft. The line just has to look completely different than it did in 2025."

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained how he plans on addressing the offensive line. Las Vegas has enough money to sign several of the top offensive linemen in free agency and enough picks in the draft to add another lineman or two there.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind," Spytek said.

Las Vegas must fix its offensive line to help both Mendoza and Jeanty. Nearly 80 percent of Jeanty's total yards from scrimmage came after contact this season. Spytek knows he and the front office must supply Jeanty with more.

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

